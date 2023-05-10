LAKEVIEW PLANTATION- Folks near Schoodic Lake and Medford could be impacted by smokey conditions Thursday morning.
It's part of a planned burn along the railroad right-of-way in Lakeview Plantation and Brownville.
The main goal of the burn is to eliminate light forest fuels within a 25 foot distance from the tracks to reduce the risk of wildfires caused by the railroad in the future.
Maine Forest Service Specialist Kent Nelson say approximately 2 miles of railroad right-of-way near the southern part of Schoodic Lake will be burned.
The fire will be carefully controlled with flame heights limited to 4 feet.
However, he says some camps and homes between the south end of the lake and Medford may experience temporary smoke impacts.
The burn is scheduled to be begin at 10 am and continue through the morning.