Pittsfield will host the Maine Cheese Guilds annual Cheese Festival

PITTSFIELD -- Pittsfield will be hosting the Maine Cheese Guilds annual Cheese Festival this year at Manson Park.
The festival will be home to a variety of cheeses that come from all across Maine.
On Sunday, September 10th, cheese makers, and vendors will bring their food trucks, cheese plates, and more.
The event has made a name for itself by being a great place to bring people together, all in the name of cheese.
According to the Secretary of the Cheese Guild Heather Donahue, "You'll be talking to cheese makers all day. You'll be able to ask them about their craft and what they love about it, and what their favorite cheeses are. We also have animals that will be here, we'll have calves, and goats, and sheep. It will also be a great spot to entertain kids. There's something at the festival for everyone."
For more information on the Cheese Festival and to purchase your tickets, visit: mainecheesefestival.org