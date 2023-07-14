PITTSFIELD -- The Police Department in Pittsfield is actively working to connect with the community.
Through festivals and activities for any age, the Police Department is striving to bring everyone together.
On August 5th, the Pittsfield Police Department will host the Pittsfield Community Festival, located in Manson Park.
The festival will bring residents together for free entertainment.
Vicente Morris has been Chief of Police since December, and during his tenure, Chief Morris says he has tried to show that everyone in the community is one in the same.
According to Chief Morris, "For me I have a clear mission, it's the community, you know? Bettering the community. Everything I do is for that purpose, it's to better the community, and businesses, and make this a safe place for work and recreation."
For more information on the Pittsfield Community Festival, go to the Pittsfield Police Department Facebook page.