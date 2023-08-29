The Piscataquis Valley Fair in Dover-Foxcroft came to an end over the weekend.
This was the 136th year of the event. Fair goers got the chance to enjoy rides, games and see some amazing farm animals. But what makes this country fair different from other fairs in the state is it's the only one with a fire museum right on site.
"So all the kids can come in and see what firefighting used to be like. Like the old reel behind me, it's 1900s vintage. They'll say, 'Oh what does that do? How does that get to a fire?' Well human beings, men pulled it," explained Joseph Guyotte of Dover-Foxcroft, retired fire chief from the Dover-Foxcroft Fire Dept.
Another unique aspect of the Piscataquis Valley Fair is its daily pedal tractor pull competition for youngsters. Kids try to get as close to a full pull as they can get, and if they're successful, they earn a ribbon.
"When those kids get on the tractor and they go and they get a ribbon, they get a great big grin on their face, that's what the fair is about," said Donna Weymouth, volunteer at the Piscataquis Valley Fair. "That's what we try and do."
Pedal tractor pull participants who won ribbons on the other days of the fair were welcomed back on Sunday to participate in the competition for trophies.
Hardware was handed out to those who placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd.