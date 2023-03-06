MILLINOCKET -- "Someone brought the day to my attention and it was 5 am in the morning and i thought the ok we have to do something and I was like I'm going to walk to Millinocket to Medway."
Alongside Pir2Per's executive director Ginger Collins, the two commemorated Black Balloon Day with a 9-mile walk carrying black balloons.
"Today is black balloon day and that is to bring awareness to the opioid epidemic and overdose deaths," said Alice Mello, director at Pir2Peer Recovery Center.
Black balloons were strung along downtown Millinocket and the team's path to remember whose lives were lost due to the opioid epidemic
According to a recent report from the Attorney General's office, there were a total of 10,110 total overdoses in the state of Maine from January to December 2022. Collins says this walk is a great way to reinforce the ongoing crisis at hand.
"I thought it was a super idea. It's out-of-the-box. It's what needs to be done to get recovery out-of-the-box. You got to think outside the box. Do things that will attract," said Collins.
The Black Balloon Day walk started at Veterans Memorial Park at Millinocket, and ended at the Pir2Peer Recovery Center in Medway. Ginger and Alice say the community makes these 9-miles worth every single step.
"The response has been great. We've talked to people, we've introduced ourselves, we've given them brochures and our meeting schedules, so they've been really open to talking to us this morning," said Mello.
Members of the community honked their horns and waved as the duo endured the tough conditions and pressed on.
The wave of support the two received is why Collins says she is thankful for the work she does.
"It gives us great enthusiasm to go back and continue doing the hard work... But the reward is to see a person go from the throws of addiction to recovery and there's nothing more beautiful than that and that sustains us," said Collins.