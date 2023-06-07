WASHINTON, D.C. - More than 46,000 Maine children rely on food from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.
Congresswoman Chellie Pingree defended that program today under the threat of proposed cuts.
She testified during what may be the House Agriculture Committee's only hearing on nutrition.
"We're talking about making more cuts, more restrictions. Well when 170 thousand Mainers lost SNAP emergency allotments in March 70 million dollars a month was drained from our state's economy and taken away from hungry families. We've already made severe cuts. People are already reeling from what we have done," said Pingree.
Pingree ended her testimony by saying the U.S. is the wealthiest country in the world and we should not debate whether people should be able to put food on the table.