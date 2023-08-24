ROME -- Summer camp, a place filled with fun and activities that may challenge and even push campers to achieve goals they never knew they could achieve.
And for those who are deaf or have a hard time hearing may not know anyone just like them, making it difficult for them to participate in events like this.
However, Pine Tree Society wants to make sure these individuals know they are not alone.
"The children get to meet new friends who are just like them. Maybe they're the only one in their school system who has a hearing loss or uses sign language and they have never met another kid. This is an amazing opportunity for them to get together," said Joshua Seal, Director of Interpreting Services at Pine Tree Society.
Dirigio Experience is one of the opportunities Pine Tree Society offers to for these kids.
The organization says this program brings Maine's Deaf and hard of hearing youth to the campground for a week-long overnight camp full of immersive outdoor experiences offering activities like swimming, boating and outdoor games.
More importantly, Dirigo Experience helps build friendships that go beyond the campground.
"They've learned, they've met friends and they want to get together after camp and stay in touch and that's the best parts for these kids," said Seal.
This was the case for Abel Celestino.
"Last year, I came and met some people and we bonded. It's nice you can come and chat with everyone because we're all deaf," said Celestino.
Ingrid Hagenbauch is one of Dirigio Experience's newest campers. She said coming in she felt like an outsider. and now feels like she's found her second family.
"Until this year, I felt like the only person my age that's a girl with a hearing aid and now that I know I'm not the only one, it makes me feel a whole lot better," said Hagenbauch.