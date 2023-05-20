ROME -- Pine Tree Camp will soon open its doors for the summer.
The camp provides Maine kids and adults with disabilities a place to experience outdoor recreation -- offering fully accessible activities, including: water sports, arts and crafts, archery, and more.
The group held an open house on Saturday for campers eager to see what's in store for the season.
"You're just meeting new people that you've never met before and it's just a fun place to be and meet new people," said Olivia Hassell, councilor and camper at Pine Tree Camp.
Pine Tree Camp representatives say that the group never turns away a camper for their inability to pay.
"I think for families, and for campers that come, it's an opportunity to come and not think about whatever it is that is a barrier for them in other places. They just don't have to think about that here," said Dawn Willard-Robinson, camp director for Pine Tree Camp.
The camp will hold a kayaking fundraiser next month, ahead of the opening on June 27.
To learn more, visit pinetreesociety.org.