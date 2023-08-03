DEER ISLE -- A little inn on the coast of Maine is gaining a reputation as one of the best bed and breakfasts in the country.
The Pilgrim's Inn has been around, in some capacity, for the past 200 years, operating as an inn for the better part of the last century.
But, in the last two years, Lindsy and Albert Schmurr have done a complete overhaul of the inn and now USA Today thinks it may be one of the best in the country.
Lindsy says, "We're nominated out of 20 inns to be the top ten best bed and breakfast in the whole country, and it's pretty amazing. We're so fortunate to even be nominated."
Along with its unique historic qualities, Lindsy says its the inn's ability to deliver a welcoming homey environment that makes it truly special.
"What sets Pilgrim's Inn apart from so many other bed and breakfasts around here, even though they're all great, is not only the location, we have water on both sides of us, any way you look is gonna be beautiful, and the inn, the historical aspect of it," says Lindsy, "Fantastic building, but we really try to connect with our guests and provide a very comfortable experience for them. So when they leave, they just feel like they wanna come back for more."
No bed and breakfast is complete without a dining experience that's just as good as its lodging, breakfast is half of the criteria after all.
The kitchen is run by two Michelin star Chef Ryan McCaskey so the in can guarantee everything he puts out is quality.
"We're so fortunate to have an amazing chef with us and he has really transformed the restaurant and the food and the dining and now we have two unique experiences when you come here. The dining room for a little more fine dining and the tavern for more pub" says Lindsy.
On top of everything else, there's a nice little bar downstairs that the community just loves.
Lindsy says, "The Whale's Room tavern has been a pillar in the community for such a long time. I love it when I have guests come in that say they've had a family home on this island for over one hundred years and they remember coming for generations to the restaurant here."
The hope is families will get to come for hundreds of more years.
If you think the Pilgrims Inn should be the number one bed and breakfast in the nation you can still vote every day until the end of this week on USA Today's website.