PFAS Fund Committee announces five-year plan for farmers

AUGUSTA -- On Monday, the PFAS Fund Advisory Committee approved a five-year plan to help Maine farmers impacted by forever chemicals.
The plan has a budget of roughly $70 million.
According to PFAS Fund Director Beth Valentine, $30 million will go directly to impacted farmers to replace lost income.
Another $20 million will be available for the state to purchase and manage contaminated properties that farmers want to sell.
Valentine says this funding is crucial to help those affected by PFAS.
"The PFAS Fund amplifies all of the existing support and brings online three new avenues of support: the land acquisition, the research and the health care. Having Maine out in front with this comprehensive plan for what to look at, what sort of assistance is needed and the magnitude of the need," said Valentine.
Valentine says she expects funding for most parts of the plan to be available as early as next year.
To learn more, visit maine.gov/dacf