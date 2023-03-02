BAR HARBOR -- A federal court is allowing an active petitioner to weigh in on a lawsuit against his town.
Federal Judge Lance Walker has granted Charley Sidman the title of intervenor in a lawsuit against the town of bar harbor.
Following a vote that would limit the number of cruise ship passengers allowed in the town to a maximum of 1,000, a group of local businesses filed a suit against the town to overturn the decision.
Sidman was an avid supporter of the regulation and says he filed to be an intervenor in the case to be the voice of all those in the town who also voted in support of limiting cruise ship passengers in town.
"We are now at the table. We have a full-fledged seat at the family table. We participate in any mediation, we participate in discovery, we participate in fully if it gets into a courtroom," says Sidman.
At this time the lawsuit is still pending in court and the limit remains in place.
Sidman believes that the court case could be resolved by next fall.