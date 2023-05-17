TICK

AUGUSTA- The Maine CDC confirmed one person has died from Powassan Virus disease.

An adult from Sagadahoc County developed neurologic symptoms and died while in the hospital after becoming infected, likely in Maine.

The tickborne infection remains rare, and this death is the first identified case in Maine this year.

Cases of Powassan are rare in the United States, with about 25 cases reported each year since 2015.

Maine has identified 15 cases since 2015, including four in 2022. Two of the individuals who contracted Powassan in 2022 died of the illness, making this the third recorded Powassan death in Maine since 2015.  

People acquire the Powassan virus through the bite of an infected deer tick or woodchuck tick.

Ticks can be active any time the temperature is above freezing, but are most active in the Spring, Summer and Fall. 

Many people infected with Powassan do not have symptoms;for those who develop symptoms , the time from the tick bite to feeling unwell can range from one week to one month.

Symptoms can includefever,headache,vomiting, weakness, confusion,seizures, or memory loss. Some people may experience serious neurologic problems like brain or spinal cord inflammation. About 10 percent of people with severe disease die. If you experience any of these symptoms after a tick bite, call a health care provider as soon as possible.

Tags

Anchor

Beth Jones joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in January of 2021 and was thrilled to return to her adopted home state of Maine to continue her news career. Before coming to Bangor, Beth spent almost two years feature reporting and managing a newsroom in Burlington, Vermont. Before that, she worked in print and digital journalism, specializing in healthcare journalism with Himss Media. There, she served as managing editor of Healthcare Finance News for three years before departing for Vermont.  Beth first came to Maine in December of 2011 and worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WGME in Portland for three years. Her first job in journalism was as a reporter in central New York State for YNN. Beth holds a master's degree from Syracuse University in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. Go Orange! She did her undergraduate work at Hofstra University, graduating in 2001 with bachelor's degrees in both Dance and Broadcast Journalism. Beth is passionate about news, informing her community, and telling stories that matter to viewers. She has also been involved with animal rescue since 2007 when she served as a dog walker for the ASPCA in Manhattan. She hasn’t stopped advocating for animals since and has volunteered for a foster-based Maine rescue for several years now. Beth loves spending time with her family and is married with three beautiful stepdaughters as well as two fur kids, dogs Sophie and Josie. She loves outdoor adventures, dance (especially ballroom), rowing, boxing and food!  Feel free to send her a twitter message @bethjonesnews or reach out to her at bjones@wvii.com

Recommended for you