BELFAST -- Friday is National Fudge Day, and some Maine businesses are ready to serve up treats for those with a sweet tooth.
At Perry's Nut House in Belfast, workers have prepared a lineup of different fudges to take home. And, if you're not sure what to pick, you can try a free sample.
Perry's Nut House employees say all the fudge is made fresh on site.
"We have caramel sea salt, a butterscotch, chocolate, maple, fudge with walnuts," said Fox Buck, fudge counter employee at Perry's Nut House. "This is some of the best, this is a worldwide product."
Employees say the unique Maine fudges they offer can also make for a last-minute father's day gift.
For those looking to celebrate National Fudge Day year-round, Perry's Nut House is open every day from nine a.m. to six p.m.