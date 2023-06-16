Fudge

BELFAST -- Friday is National Fudge Day, and some Maine businesses are ready to serve up treats for those with a sweet tooth.

At Perry's Nut House in Belfast, workers have prepared a lineup of different fudges to take home. And, if you're not sure what to pick, you can try a free sample.

Perry's Nut House employees say all the fudge is made fresh on site.

"We have caramel sea salt, a butterscotch, chocolate, maple, fudge with walnuts," said Fox Buck, fudge counter employee at Perry's Nut House. "This is some of the best, this is a worldwide product."

Employees say the unique Maine fudges they offer can also make for a last-minute father's day gift.

For those looking to celebrate National Fudge Day year-round, Perry's Nut House is open every day from nine a.m. to six p.m.

Reporter

As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. Feel free to contact him at dledford@wvii.com.

