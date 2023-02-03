PERRY-- For almost a month now schools across the state have been competing for the chance to win big prizes.
"Welcome to Perry Elementary School!"
For the past few weeks Perry Elementary School has been participating in Winter Kids and they're now reaching the finish line.
"Winter kids is a competition between sixteen schools in the state and we get to do different activities. Some inside some out. Some to do with family some to do with family involvement," said Penny Johnson, principal of Perry Elementary School.
According to the Winter Kids website, the program and organization are dedicated to increasing outdoor physical activity for kids and their families during the winter months.
Schools compete by completing tasks assigned by Winter Kids that range from snow shoeing to smoothie making.
"We've put a lot of work and dedication into it."
Each week schools are given points based on how well they completed the task.
Currently, Perry Elementary is one of five schools tied for third place but they're hoping to break out during this final week.
"We're not going to be able to get first but we'll be able to - if we get the bonus point we'd be able to tie for second," said Johnson.
According to Perry Elementary School's principal Penny Johnson, their school isn't in the running for first place. However, the prize for second place could still make a big difference at the school.
"It means a lot for this school. We're hoping to get some more outdoor activities available for the students that we haven't been able to do. Maybe take them on a trip someplace to be able to do some skiing or tubing or something like that that we don't have the funds in our general budget for," said Johnson.
The winners of the Winter Kids 2023 competition when all the points are tallied after this week.
