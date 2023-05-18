MOTEL FIRE

KITTERY- Fire officials say one or two  people are still unaccounted for after a massive motel fire Wednesday in Kittery.

A fire broke out at the local Days Inn Motel yesterday afternoon, filling the sky with flames and smoke. 

The Kittery Fire Chief says the motel was not sure how many people were staying there, making it much harder to know if everyone was safe.

The fire also left two people injured, including a bystander who were taken to a hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

As people were escaping the fire, they say several doors were left open, allowing the windy conditions to spread the fire faster.

This prevented firefighters from searching inside.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping investigate the cause of the fire.

Right now, officials say the fire began somewhere in the building’s midsection.

Fire officials are also asking anyone who was staying at the hotel to contact them for an official head count.

