AUGUSTA -- The Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry Committee held an open session where several people advocated on behalf of dairy farmers in crisis.
State Representative William Pluecker said he would first like to amend LD-384, an act addressing Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry in Maine.
Pluecker proposes the bill's title be amended to "an act to provide emergency aid to dairy farmers affected by the crisis in production cost."
The amended bill requests one-time payments to support affected dairy farmers. Those payments would cost a total of $5.5 mil. from unappropriated state general surplus funds.
"In the last two years we have lost approximately 25% of our dairy farms in the state of Maine. This is dozens of families that have lost their way of life,” said Pluecker. “Dairy business is core to our whole agricultural industry in maine. These businesses pump millions of dollars back into the infrastructure that keeps all farms up and running."
Session leaders have requested a data report reflecting just how other forms of infrastructure would be impacted if the dairy industry were to collapse.