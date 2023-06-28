AUGUSTA- The Senate has passed a bill to construct suicide prevention barriers on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.
LD 1120 seeks to prevent further loss of life by requiring the Department of Transportation to build and maintain pedestrian barrier fences .
A statement says studies have shown that barriers are more effective than alternative methods such as signs or telephone hotlines , in reducing suicide rates.
Prior to the installation of a barrier, the Memorial Bridge in Augusta was the site of numerous deaths by suicide.
Since the barrier was put in place, no suicides have been reported at that location.
The bill now goes to the Governor.
She has 10 days to sign the bill into law, veto it or allow it to become law without her signature.