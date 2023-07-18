BANGOR -- A Penobscot County man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Court records show between January 2018 and December 2021, 33-year-old Matthew Catalano and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties.
Catalano was arrested by Orono Police in February 2021 following a traffic stop, during which he was found to be in possession of large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as a loaded 9-millimeter handgun and drug paraphernalia.
Catalano is the seventh person involved in the northern Maine conspiracy to be sentenced. Eight of the remaining 14 defendants related to the case have pleaded guilty.