Firefighters are practicing their skills at this year's Penobscot County Fire Academy.
There are 30 students participating in the two week academy. The firefighters do physical fitness training, gear drills, and ladder rescues on the training grounds in Hermon.
Chad Bean is the director of the academy.
"So certainly there is a shortage of firefighters, police officers, and EMS personnel and dispatchers. So this is one way we can ensure at least firefighters are being trained and sliding into all these communities," explained Bean.
Bean says the property on Route 2 in Hermon that the academy is using was donated to the Hermon Fire Department for training.
Participants plan to utilize it for the next few days.