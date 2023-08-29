BANGOR -- The Penobscot County Commissioners allocated another round of funding on Tuesday, including a significant amount of money to the City of Brewer's shooting range.
During Tuesday's meeting, the Commissioners distributed over 100 thousand dollars to community projects through their latest funding program - distributing money received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). ARPA is the latest federal stimulus bill to aid public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're receiving taxpayer money in a lump sum that we can return to communities and organizations that provide benefits to their citizens in a way that we've really not been able to do before," said Chair of Penobscot County Commissioners, Andre Cushing.
The funding is a direct result of the ARPA relief funds allocated to Maine counties. Commissioners say this allows them to serve a variety of community needs.
"It could be for things related to the upgrade or capital improvement of a facility or it could be replacing lost revenues that they experienced as a result of COVID," said Cushing.
The largest amount of funding went to the City of Brewer, with an 83 thousand dollar grant to improve the city's firing range.
"The City of Brewer has a firing range that we share with local, state, federal [and] county law enforcement and we have for many years but its in need of some pretty serious upgrades," said Chief Jason Moffitt with the Brewer Police Department.
According to Moffitt, though the funding may seem large, it is a pressing need for law enforcement and the community.
"You have a requirement as a law enforcement officer in the state of Maine to meet certain minimum standards however most agencies train beyond those standards and you need to so you need a safe space to shoot," said Moffitt.
Moffitt says they plan to collaborate with the national guard who intend to utilize the space as a training facility. The commissioners say that partnership had an influence over the funding decision.
"Training and operational expenses at times might seem like that should be a budgetary item, but the true nature of this was a good and unique opportunity to benefit many agencies," said Cushing.
The next highest allocation of funds was towards the Bangor masonic foundation, who received nearly $50,000 to conduct maintenance work to their building.
"This is a great program to help us help many people in Penobscot County that have gone through COVID and are looking for a way forward," said President of Bangor Masonic Foundation Barbara McDade.
Other funding went towards the Ten Bucks Theater Company, The Orono Public Library Foundation and the I Care Ministries who each received just over five thousand dollars.
For more information about how to apply for funding visit the Penobscot County Commissioner's Office website.
A recording of Tuesday's meeting can also be found on their Facebook page.