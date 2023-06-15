Penobscot County Cares hosts Mid-Year Opioid Crisis presentation

FILE -- A discussion held by Penobscot County Cares featured Maine's Director of Opioid Response Gordon Smith, who provided updated statistics on the overdoses and deaths in the state this year.
Smith says in 2023, fatal overdoses dropped 6%. Overdose deaths also saw a decrease from 215 to 201.
Those statistics encompass the first half of 2023 as compared to this time last year.
He went on to highlight proposals in the current legislative session such as L.D. 1714, a bill that would provide funding for recovery centers.
Stakeholders say it's important that the community comes together to address this ongoing problem.
"We lost over 700 [people] last year, and that surpassed the record from the year before when we lost over 600 people. So we have to continue to be sensitive to the fact that this is not normal. We can't accept this," said Doug Dunbar, Co-Founder of Penobscot County Cares.
Smith also previewed Maine's fifth annual Opioid Response Summit taking place July 20.