WASHINGTON, D.C.-Last year was the deadliest year on record for Maine pedestrians with 21 people killed .
More than $860,000 is on it's way for safety projects across the state to help reverse that concerning trend.
The money is coming from the bipartisan infrastructure law that Senator Susan Collins and nine of her colleagues helped negotiate.
Bar Harbor is among those receiving money.
The town is getting $20,000 to create a comprehensive transportation plan to reduce regional roadway fatalities, vehicle accidents and congestion as well as develop climate resilient infrastructure.
The plan is especially important to Acadia National Park which welcomes more than 3 million people annually.
The roadways leading to Acadia have a high rate of roadway fatalities.
Hancock County as a whole had 49 fatal accidents from 2016 to 2020.
Roadway Safety Projects:
Town of Bar Harbor- $ 200,000
The Androscoggin Valley Council OF Governments- $200,000
The Greater Portland Council Of Governments- $263,382
The City Of Sanford And Village Of Springvale- $200,000