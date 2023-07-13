SOUTHWEST HARBOR -- A community is going to be tickled pink from its annual flamingo festival this weekend.
Harbor House in Southwest Harbor will kick off the event with a pancake breakfast bright and early Saturday morning.
From there, they'll have an assortment of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy through the whole weekend and into Monday.
The theme of the weekend changes every year and this year's theme has been dubbed 'peace, love and flamingos'.
Event and community relations director Diana Novella says the highlights to look for will be the polo and yacht club cocktail party, the live music performed by Flash in the Pans, and, of course, the flamingo parade.
Novella says, "People love it. It just brings the community together. It is something that everyone can participate in. It's not a big expensive fundraiser that people can't afford to go to and it definitely brings everybody together for a common cause. It's special. There's something very special about this event. "
All the information for event times and locations can be found on the Harbor House website.