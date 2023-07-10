Paul DeForest charged with attempting to convince a fellow inmate to commit arson

ELLSWORTH -- A grand jury has charged 67 year old Paul DeForest with one count of criminal solicitation of arson while he was an inmate in Hancock County Jail.
Court documents provided by the Maine Attorney Generals office allege that on December 16, 2022, Deforest tried to get fellow inmate Michael Robbins to commit arson. It is unclear what the target of that arson might have been.
Deforest was already in jail in connection with the shooting death of Eva Cox back in January of 2022.
Solicitation to commit arson is punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Deforest was later moved to Washington County Jail where he is being held without bail on a murder charge.