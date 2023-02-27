PATTEN -- In wake of Patten Select Board voting to demolish the Baptist Church, the save the church preservation committee is seeing an uptick in support in its fight to preserve the building.
"I'm receiving lots of communication from people from different states cheering us on and explaining how some of those things have happened to them and to not give up and to keep trying," said Marcia Pond, a committee member for Save the Church Preservation.
The church was built in 1845, three years after the town of patten was found. The select board announced in September that they were going to flatten the church, replacing it with a small park designated as a veterans memorial.
"I've had several people inquiring about our next meeting. It really is as if people are coming out of the woodwork," said Ron Blum, a committee member for Save the Church Preservation.
Patten select board chairman Cody Brackett says he's noticed the increase in support the group's been receiving, but has yet to see a good plan.
"We're going to move forward with that. I've talked to other board members and unless we get some major update to show otherwise that a party has a viable plan to bring this building around and give it a good use, they would have to do a real comprehensive plan and present it," said Brackett.
Brackett says that if the group can provide a way to address the problems with the church building, he'll consider their plan and see if he can work with them.
As the conversation continues, Maine historic prevention coordinator Michael Goebel-Bain says there are ways the preservation committee can strengthen its case to preserve the church.
"Once they get it listed, one option they have are that there are some grants out there that help with the preservation of these buildings," said Goebel-Bain.