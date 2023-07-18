BUCKSPORT -- As the future looks to reusable energy, offshore wind turbines off the coast of Maine start to become a reality.
With the slogan, "Marinizing Maine's Workforce", a partnership between Diamond Offshore Wind, Maine Maritime Academy, and the Maine Community College System was announced.
"As offshore wind develops in the gulf, it's done by Mainers, but it's done also in a safe, productive manner," said Diamond Offshore Wind CEO Chris Wissemann.
Workforce development for the students involved is a top priority.
Maine Maritime and Community Colleges across the state have been training technicians for years.
Now, men and women who learn how to build, operate, understand the safety precautions, understand what the current standards are, and more of offshore wind turbines, they could go directly into the workforce.
"If a perspective employer was looking at a technician to hire, they could go take a look and say, 'okay have they had this piece?'", said Northern Maine Community College Wind Power Instructor Wayne Kilcollins. "They know that if this student is taking it at Northern Maine Community College, or anywhere else, they know what the standard is."
According to Wissemann, pushing reusable energy forward coincides with the state of Maine's goals for the future.
"It is the electrification of everything," said Wissemann. "As we start to plug in cars, and we convert all of our heating to electricity, we need a lot more power. Offshore wind is right their at very large scale."