BANGOR-- Partners for Peace is gearing up for their 50th anniversary by announcing a collective story project.
The domestic violence resource center for Penobscot and Piscataquis counties is asking that anyone affected by domestic abuse submit their personal stories in hopes of inspiring those grappling with similar issues.
The plan is to host a virtual gallery in October to highlight submissions with a goal of collecting 50 stories to represent 50 years of serving the community.
"We've heard from people with experience with domestic violence that they are able to share their stories. Even if it is anonymously,” Kasey Faulkingham, director of engagement and development for Partners for Peace.“Even if it's bits and pieces of their story, or through art work and expression. It's just incredible and healing."
Partners for Peace offers a 24-hour helpline and works to connect people to financial and housing assistance.
Anyone interested in sharing their story can call 1-800-864-9909.