Partners for Peace stories initiative

BANGOR-- Partners for Peace is gearing up for their 50th anniversary by announcing a collective story project.

The domestic violence resource center for Penobscot and Piscataquis counties is asking that anyone affected by domestic abuse submit their personal stories in hopes of inspiring those grappling with similar issues.

The plan is to host a virtual gallery in October to highlight submissions with a goal of collecting 50 stories to represent 50 years of serving the community.

"We've heard from people with experience with domestic violence that they are able to share their stories. Even if it is anonymously,” Kasey Faulkingham, director of engagement and development for Partners for Peace.“Even if it's bits and pieces of their story, or through art work and expression. It's just incredible and healing."

Partners for Peace offers a 24-hour helpline and works to connect people to financial and housing assistance.

Anyone interested in sharing their story can call 1-800-864-9909.

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

Recommended for you