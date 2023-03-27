OLD TOWN- A Bangor man is facing drug charges after Old Town Police respond to a parking complaint.
Old Town Deputy Chief Lee Miller says officers went to Howard Street at approximately 12 am on Saturday.
One of the officers noticed contraband in plain view inside the vehicle.
Victor Dorr, 34, is charged with unlawful possession of drugs and unlawful possession of drugs.
Shortly after this incident Old Town Officers conducted a bail search at a residence on Cliff Street.
During the search they found 20 grams of methamphetamine and 56 grams of heroin.
Kenneth Gallant,37, and 37-year-old Suzanne Hulbert of Old Town were both charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs and violation of conditions of release.