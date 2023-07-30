BANGOR -- Wireless zone hosted its 6th annual backpack giveaway, Sunday.
Parents, grandparents and helpful friends. Lined up on Stillwater avenue in Bangor to get free backpacks ahead of the school year.
The local wireless retailer offered games for children to win prizes, free ice cream, and the chance to enter a raffle to win $100 worth of school supplies.
Office manager for wireless zone Rebecca Macmanus says the event lightens the load for parents.
"I think it gives everyone the opportunity to kick the year off without a lot of stress. School supplies can tend to get expensive,” said Macmanus. “It just gives a little bit of a boost to the families that we serve here in our community. It's fun to have a place to go to have a little bit of fun with the kids and take some relief off of mom and dad."
Wireless zone hosted the giveaway event at several locations including Bangor, Newport, Ellsworth and Skowhegan.