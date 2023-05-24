AUGUSTA -- A public hearing was held today on a bill that proposes an amendment to Maine's constitution.
LD1953 introduced by Representative Jennifer Poirer of Skowhegan would establish a "Parental Bill of Rights".
She says the bill is designed to give Maine voters the right to have a public discussion of whether parents or the state should have the say on the education and upbringing of children.
"LD1953 establishes into our constitution a parental right to raise our children how parents see fit with our own core values and beliefs. Under this amendment parents have the fundamental right to educate their children, to care for their children and to raise their children while still giving the state authority to protect children when necessary," said Poirer.
The Maine School Board Association and Maine School Superintendent's Association have come out against the legislation.
They say there are already written policies in place to promote the rights of parents to partner with schools .
"Board members should promote parental engagement in the education of their children by monitoring their child's learning progress, reviewing their homework, discussing concerns with appropriate staff members in school and joining the PTO and volunteering at school," said Victoria Wallack, Director of Communication for Maine School Management Association.
Sixteen states have a parental bill of rights in their statutes.
Maine could be the first to have one in it's constitution.