State officials announced they are one step closer to making paid family and medical leave a reality for the state of Maine.
On Tuesday, senator Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick and representative Kristen Cloutier of Lewiston presented the final findings and recommendations from the commission to develop paid family and medical leave benefits program.
According to Daughtry, after the two-year study concluded, the bipartisan program determined the benefits are not only needed in the state but it would also be inexpensive to implement them.
"We're an outlier in New England. Four other New England states have a paid family and medical leave benefits program and its putting us at not only a competitive disadvantage when we're trying to recruit new employees but with the oldest state in the nation it's absolutely crucial for this to happen now," says Daughtry.
Cloutier says the reception of the findings was mostly positive with only a few questions from the labor and housing committee.
As it stands, a benefits program bill is being drafted to be presented to the legislature in the near future but an exact timeline has not been set.