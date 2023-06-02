AUGUSTA -- After seven hours of testimony during a public hearing last week, and a lengthy work session Thursday, the Labor and Housing Committee voted to advance a bill that would create a statewide paid family and medical leave program.
"I'm absolutely over the moon...yesterday was a really, really big day," said Senator Mattie Daughtry, the bill's sponsor
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Daughtry and Rep. Kristen Cloutier, they say this is something that all Mainers need.
"There are 11, now 12 states that have P.F.M.L. programs. Maine is the only state in New England that does not offer a paid family and medical leave program," said Cloutier.
The Labor and Housing Committee made some amendments to the bill during the work session. As it reads now, the proposed bill would allow employees to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave each year.
During that time, the benefited amount would equal to 90% of a worker's wage for income earned up to half of a Mainer's average weekly wage.
The Maine paid leave coalition issued a statement following the decision saying "paid family and medical leave will help Maine people, families and businesses succeed. We urge lawmakers to finish the work of the commission, of Sen. Daughtry and Rep. Cloutier, and accept the strong vote from this committee to finally deliver what Mainers so clearly support -- a comprehensive paid family and medical leave program."
Senator Daughtry says she's hopeful that the house and senate will see the importance of this bill to Maine families.
"Only 35% of Mainers have access to unpaid family medical leave. That leaves the majority of Mainers stuck with no access to unpaid leave let alone paid leave. I think they'll hear loud and clear what we did," said Daughtry.
The proposed bill is expected to be voted on the senate as early as next week and by the house the following week.