BANGOR -- Serving more than 200,000 people across Aroostook, Penobscot and Hancock County, Penobscot Regional Communications Center has been recognized as one of the busiest public safety answering points in Maine for the past three years.
However, this accolade doesn't highlight a prolonged issue the communications center is facing: staffing shortages.
"The Director and the Deputy Director who's actually on leave have been in there performing services, answering calls themselves for several hours for several shifts. That's how bad the staffing is," said Scott Adkins, County Administrator for the Penobscot County Commissioners.
Scrambling for a solution, the Penobscot County Commissioners decided to approve a $2 bump in pay for its dispatchers.
"The job is not for everybody, but it is a great opportunity for everybody, for anyone just looking to get started with a career," said Adkins.
According to the Penobscot Regional Communications Center's website, a dispatcher's hourly wage ranges between $19.47 and $25.40, with new hires receiving a $2,000 sign-on bonus.
Despite the staffing shortages, Adkins says he's been seeing progress in people wanting to become dispatchers.
"I received notice today, this morning, that we have potentially filled all but a couple positions," said Adkins.
Penobscot Regional Communications Center Supervisor Betty Stone says she cares more about making a difference than dollars and cents.
"We potentially could be helping people on what could be their worst days of their lives and get them the resources they need," said Stone.