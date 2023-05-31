DOVER-FOXCROFT - Piscataquis County Soil and Water District and Maine T.R.E.E. Foundation have organized what they call their first "Green" job fair.
Sixth-graders from the Piscataquis environmental educational collaborative and seventh-graders from the SeDoMoCha Middle School got a look at over 25 businesses and organizations that all had some type of involvement with the great outdoors.
"As soon as we said let's do a green jobs fair everyone either has said 'why aren't we doing one or when is it happening' so it's been really great to see everyone come together," says Sarah Robinson, the executive director of P.C.S.W.D.
The jobs showcased at the fair are all based in Piscataquis county which means if any of the students found an interest in one of them they could easily follow up down the road to start their career in a "Green" job.
Katherine weber, the education coordinator of P.C.S.W.D. Says, "Y'know, everyone knows what a doctor and a lawyer is but they don't necessarily know that they can work on a big piece of equipment or... Play with frogs or learn about farming or do some veterinary diagnostics. They don't really understand that these are options for them".
After the fair, it seems like some students already know exactly what they want to do with their futures.
"I've always wanted to be in that kind of stuff. I wanted to go into the military and be like a police officer so after I do do the military I might do a game warden. I like that" says one student who attended.