AUGUSTA- The number of Maine's drug overdose deaths continues to climb.

That's according to a new report released today by the Maine Attorney General's Office.

The year end report for 2022 found  more than 10,000 overdoses were reported in Maine.

There were 716 suspected or confirmed deaths.

Nearly 80% of the confirmed drug overdoses in 2022 were attributable  to fentanyl, either by itself or in combination with other drugs.

Gordon Smith, the state's Director of Opioid Response, says  " This opioid epidemic today is more lethal than ever due to illicit drugs like fentanyl, which is responsible for eight of every 10 overdose deaths in Maine. We will use every avenue available to support all Maine people, families and communities affected by the opioid crisis, and bring resources for prevention into every community and school in our state."

