STATEWIDE -- Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses drug overdoses, will be available in pharmacies, grocery stores, and online retailers nationwide in early September -- according to the drug's manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions.
The product is the name brand version of the drug naloxone. While it has been available in several ways in Maine for some time, pharmacists say expanded availability will offer a new benefits.
"People can get naloxone prescribed to them by their doctor, pharmacists can dispense naloxone," said Whitney Jandreau, clinical pharmacist specialist for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. "But if it's [over-the-counter] you could theoretically see naloxone in vending machines and public places. It's a life-saving drug, not a drug that enables dangerous drug use."
The drug was initially approved for over-the-counter use back in March by the Food and Drug Administration -- marking it as the first naloxone product to be greenlit for use without a prescription.
A box of two 4-milligram doses of the drug will run at a suggested retail price of $44.99, but some recovery center representatives say that cost could be a concern.
"I worry about when somebody's struggling if they're going to go out and spend almost fifty dollars on a kit of narcan," said Robert Fickett, executive director of the Bangor Area Recovery Network. "Anything that adds to it being more accessible is a good thing -- I just question if the price point is right for the people who need it."
According to the FDA, there were more than 100,000 reported overdose deaths nationwide in the 12 months leading up to October 2022 -- primarily driven by synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
Some are hoping the increased availability of Narcan will be a step towards building a greater understanding of the medication's benefits.
"I have personally seen people close to me who wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for Narcan. These people who are actively using are people's son's and daughters," said Erica Oliveira, community outreach specialist for the Bangor Area Recovery Network. "The more we educate our communities around this, the more we can break that stigma."