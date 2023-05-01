AUGUSTA - Mainers showed up to the capital in droves to voice their opinion on the governor's proposed legislation LD 1619 an act to improve Maine's reproductive privacy laws.
If passed, the bill would make three changes to maine's reproductive rights.
It would allow termination at any point in pregnancy as long as it is approved by both the mother and a physician, as well as remove penalties for performing an abortion without specific licensing. It would also require that all abortions to be reported to the department of human health and services and the patients primary care physician within a month after the procedure.
Speaker of the House, Rachel Talbot-Ross says Maine's current reproductive laws are harmful because they do not allow for those seeking abortions to make a completely autonomous decision.
"LD 1619 seeks to address that harm and put the decisions about abortions later in pregnancy in the hands of doctors and their patients. Not politicians," says Ross.
Prior to the public hearing, members of the Pro-Life movement rallied together in the Hall of Flags.
Over one thousand people registered to speak at the public hearing both in person and online.
Many of those in person were there in opposition to the bill.
Senator Lisa Kiem says, "The capitol building is busting at the seams with people who are here just to speak up for life and to say we do not want this radical expansion".
Despite the opposition in the capital, one of the co-sponsors of the bill Representative Laura Supica of Bangor says she's not deterred.
"I don't think the people that are here today represent the majority of Mainers and their belief on the issue but I think its still wonderful when people show up and engage in the legislature and come to Augusta to voice their opinion" says Supica.