ROCKLAND -- The 76th annual Maine Lobster Festival was ground breaking and money making for the Rockland community.
From a new partnership between the Lobster Festival and the Maine Lobstermen's Association and Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance, to Owl's Head resident Aiden Genthner setting a new record in the Great-Crate-Race competition, crossing more than 6,000 crates.
According to Maine Lobster Festival Director Shannon Kinney, over 20,000 pounds of lobster was sold during the five-day event.
The volunteer-run tents also reported record sales.
For the second year in a row, admission to the festival was free, something Kinney believes improves not only the festival itself, but the experience for those who attend.
"Because of free admission," said Kinney. "It encouraged people to come-and-go based on what worked for them and their family. I think it was an improved experience for them, and we saw more attendance at some of the really great entertainment that we had this year."
With an influx of people in town due to the Lobster Festival, that also means more money spent at local businesses, providing a boost to the local economy.