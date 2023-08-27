CASTINE -- Students at Maine Maritime Academy jumped into the new school year on Sunday with the academy's annual ship jump. The MMA ship jump is a long standing tradition for the school, which involves a 28 foot plunge off the State of Maine Training Ship.
"It's kind of the end of the regimental predatory training that the midshipmen under guidance go through," said Regimental Operations Officer Elliot Lyle.
Any new regimental students - also known as 'MUGS' - are exposed to an intense series of training their first week at the school that wraps up with the big jump.
"It's kind of like a really good moment for everyone to have that sense of community its something that everyone does everyone goes through and frankly its a fun thing to do as well," said Lyle.
Between the MUGS and independent jumpers, nearly 200 students participated in Sunday's ship jump.
"It's pretty high, it' higher than you think but I don't think I was too nervous I was just more excited to get PTR over with," said Bravo Company MUG Cort Lefebvre.
The jump not only serves as initiation for the mugs but also a way to prepare for an emergency situation.
The crowd was filled with family, friends and alumni all supporting the students.
"It's awesome I mean its really awesome to see I know a lot of these folks came from all over the country for the most part to see their kids jump," said Lyle.
There were certainly plenty of prideful parents.
"I'm proud of my daughter Bethany Ives who did the jump today, she did it!" said MMA parent Jonathan Ives.
The training doesn't end there as they will continue it throughout their schooling, but there was nothing but smiles for the students on jump day.
"100% worth it was so much fun, I'm so glad I'm doing it, experience of a lifetime," said Lefebvre.
Much of their training will continue on the State of Maine ship, which according to MMA administrators will be retired within the next year as they plan to receive a new National Security Multi-Mission Vessel during fall of 2024.