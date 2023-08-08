BANGOR -- The second annual Maine Driver Educator Summit was held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday. It was previously held in Augusta, and organizers say bringing it to Bangor is an opportunity to share valuable teaching methods to a new range of instructors to help keep our new drivers safe on the road.
"It's a collaborative effort between AAA, the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety and the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles to really try to ramp up the education that our educators have to present to the teens and ultimately reduce teen driver crashes and fatalities on Maine roads," said Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northern New England, Pat Moody.
Over 100 driving instructors from across the state attended the one day summit where they discussed the latest in driving trends to keep our next generation of drivers safe and well prepared.
According to data from AAA, Memorial Day to Labor Day are the 100 deadliest days for teen driving crashes recorded all across the country.
"About 60 maybe even 70% of all crashes are out of a distracted driver," said Moody. "Teen drivers make more mistakes out there they're inexperienced, they're more likely to drive a little too fast for conditions."
Organizers say opportunities like this to bring educators together will help provide the best support to new drivers
"They [driving educators] have time to reflect, get different perspectives, get updates on what's going on around the state and around the country," said Director of Driver License Services at Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Chris Ireland.
Maine driving instructors are responsible for preparing thousands of students for the road.
"This group of professionals put through roughly 14,000 students a year through driver education just in Maine," said Ireland.
Driving educators say the best way to help make their jobs easier and help the student drivers learn is to be patient when you encounter student drivers.
"The second I say I teach drivers-ed they'll say oh my gosh how do you handle the teen driver, but I'm really not that concerned over my student I'm more concerned about the other drivers," said Owner-Operator of Greater Pen-Bay Driving Academy in Belfast, Concepta Jones. "Give them the time and patience that they need."
Traffic safety leaders and driving educators hope by coming together they can work to reduce the recent spikes they've seen in teen driving accidents in the state.
"It's a timely opportunity for us to connect with the driver educators in the state and provide them with some tools to help offset that and reduce tragedies on our highways," said Moody.