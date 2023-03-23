LEE- Police say they have interrupted an out of state drug operation in Northern Penobscot County.
Two people were arrested Wednesday after drugs agents and police searched a home at 3040 Lee Road in Lee.
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Peter Arno says they seized half a pound of fentanyl with a street value of $37,000 along with $20,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
They also found found several guns.
Pedro Manuel Sanchez Lugo,36, from the Dominican Republic and 27-year-old Tom Severance from Lee were arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking.
Arno says the search was part of a months long investigation.