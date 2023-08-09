LINCOLN -- Back in November, Brian Hamor opened a military museum with the goal of creating a unique educational experience highlighting important events in American history.
Well-embraced by communities throughout Maine, members came out to the museum's yard sale, doing their part in supporting history.
"It's just been overwhelming ever since we started the museum, how the community has been behind us 100%," said Hamor, President of Our Heroes Military Museum.
Wrapping up the first of its three-day yard sale, Hamor estimates the museum raised approximately $500. The money will cover the museum's mortgage payments and operating costs.
Volunteers have also played a crucial role in the museum's success. Many of them are veterans themselves.
"This is what we want to preserve, the history of the individuals who served but also the long-term of the military of the United States, which is the reason we are a free country," said Eric Rojo, Museum Planning Director and a Vietnam Veteran.
Every piece of memorabilia has been donated from the community, dating as far back as the Revolutionary War.
Baby Boomers and Gen X'ers lived through the Korean and Vietnam Wars, but newer generations have primarily learned about these events through textbooks or family members.
Until you walk into the museum, volunteer and Lincoln American Legion Commander Sheldon Hanington says you won't really understand how those who answered the call actually felt.
"We have a lot of young people coming in and their eyes are just welled up with tears to say, 'Hey look, this really happened' but it's been great," said Hanington.
The yard sale will take place on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. To 12 p.m.