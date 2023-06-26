ORRINGTON -- Members of the East Orrington Congregational Church youth group are offering their services to the community for the next week. The group, which calls themselves "The Reason," have decided for their recent mission project that instead of travelling elsewhere they wanted to offer support to their local community.
"We just decided to reach out to the community and see what needs we could meet there, so we're spending the week clearing brush, painting, leveling step, cleaning gravestones and things like that," said Doug Fogg, youth ministry director for EOCC.
Traditionally mission projects require traveling away, but this time the youth group wanted to do something for their own neighbors.
"We've done it in the past in different areas, Portland, Machias but we said why not our own community," said Reverend Carl Schreiber.
They have a crew of nine kids ranging from middle school to young adults all pitching in this week. They start their mornings at the church and then head out to different locations throughout the town to offer assistance to those who need it.
"Just having the youth have something they know they can be outside of the 'I' and serve the 'we' is just really remarkable because when they do it at the end of the week they're just amazed of how fun it was and how they feel inside," said Schreiber.
Members of the group talked about how they enjoy making memories with friends who all want to help the community.
"Just having fun if we're helping someone putting a smile on someone's face that's always fun to see," said 12-year-old Sully Harris, member of The Reason.
With their work they also hope to see improvements in community spirit.
"If we can do a little good and spread a little bit of good cheer just by going out and helping people it makes the world a better place," said Fogg.
The youth group meets every Sunday from 5-7p.m. and expect to continue into next week with any projects that don't get completed. More information can be found on their Facebook page.