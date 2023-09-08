Orrington Fire & Rescue receive Lucas device for cardiac arrest scenes

ORRINGTON -- The Orrington Fire & Rescue Department has received a grant of over $20,000, for a device to help first responders on the scene of a cardiac arrest.
The grant is through the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.
Called the Lucas device, it allows first responders tend to those in need quicker.
It takes an average of six to eight people to save a cardiac arrest patient.
This device helps departments that could be facing low staff numbers.
"You can become fatigued, your compressions may be slightly less," said Orrington Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Fire Chief Chad Bean. "We're looking to achieve a certain rate and a certain depth, and what this piece of equipment allows us to do it to just have it all preset so it's going to run those rates and those depths consistently."
According to Assistant Fire Chief Bean, this device will also allow first responders to focus on other tasks that might've been pushed aside before.