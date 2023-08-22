ORONO -- More of Orono's public workers have received union certification.
Last Thursday, the Maine Labor Relations Board ruled the town's new union should be certified.
It's another major step in the process which began in February when the town office, parks and rec, and public library filed for union recognition.
These will not be the town's first unions, as the fire and police departments have had their respective unions established for some time.
"We're happy to work with the unionized workforce, we're looking forward to talking to the employees and to working out on the contract. Y'know, for us, it doesn't matter if they're unionized or non-union. We try to treat our employees well and make it a great place to work," says Orono's assistant town manager, belle ryder.
Town leadership expects contracts will be proposed in the near future.