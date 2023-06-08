ORONO -- A public library is opening a new chapter with a unique book club.
In Orono, a small group of kids is pushing back against book censorship with the help of Lindsay Varnum, youth services librarian at Orono Public Library.
"Challenges and bans were starting to crop up around the country, so I thought that would be an interesting topic to explore with the kids," said Varnum.
The banned book club, open to kids in eighth through twelfth grade, meets once a month to read and discuss books that have been banned or challenged across the country and locally.
"We do talk about things that are happening in other districts in Maine just so they are aware it is happening in Maine, close to home. We talk about trends that are happening nationwide," said Varnum.
One Orono resident and long-time patron of the library says he hopes the program will help to refocus the conversation around banned books, from being a political statement to meeting the educational needs of kids.
"Unfortunately, it has become a partisan political issue. It should not be. And it often is not a moral issue, the only moral involved is the ability to accept and get along with others," said Bob Buntrock.
Varnum says it's important to provide kids with a variety of books, both to learn about people who are different from them, and to feel represented in the stories they read.
"A lot of the books that are being challenged and banned are books by authors of color or have main characters of color, or authors that are part of the LGBTQ community," said Varnum. "I think it's really important that those marginalized people have a voice, and I think it's important for kids who belong to those communities to see themselves in books."
Those interested in joining the club can email the library at library@orono.org.