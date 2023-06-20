ORONO -- It's no secret that money is tight for most college students - but when one UMaine student's research highlighted a concerning level of financial insecurity on the Orono campus, she set out to make a lasting change.
Tamra Benson is the founder of the Black Bear Mutual Aid Fund, a state-recognized nonprofit that takes in community donations to be distributed to those in need.
"That's where the Black Bear Mutual Aid Fund comes in. It's a community-led initiative to alleviate economic hardships and build a culture of community care at the University of Maine," Benson says of the program's purpose.
She explains that the fund is intended to be a supplement to existing aid programs at UMaine, and it can be accessed by more than just students.
"It's a pool of resources that people can contribute to when they have extra and take from when they need it."
Benson, a Spring 2023 graduate of UMaine, started this project as her Honors thesis.
When she realized the need for another service organization on campus, she founded a group of students and staff to make it a reality.
Benson asked friends and family for donations to the fund in lieu of graduation gifts.
The organization is not officially affiliated with UMaine, but it helps people in the surrounding economy afford food, housing, medical care, and other basic needs.
Benson says she knows that reaching out for help can be intimidating - her message for those afraid to ask is simple.
"You are not a burden for asking for help. Everybody deserves the help that they need."
For more information on how you can donate time and resources to the Black Bear Mutual Aid Fund, visit blackbearmutualaid.org.