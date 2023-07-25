Orono Municipal Pool closing for repairs

ORONO -- The Orono Municipal Pool, also known as Nickerson Pool, will close earlier than usual this year.
The pool will undergo construction on pipes that have been leaking almost 3,000 gallons per day.
Construction will begin around August 3rd, and take approximately six weeks to complete.
The pool will close shortly before construction starts.
Orono Public Works Director Rob Yerxa, and Rhode Island-based Fillion Associates Inc., will be replacing the nearly 40 year old pipes and gutters, a project they say is two years in the making.
According to Orono Parks and Recreation Director Meghan Mazzella, closing the pool during the hottest time of the year isn't ideal for some, but it gives ample time for this unique project to be done correctly.
"Knowing that this project will last a long time, that's the plan. That's why we have specific contractors coming in to do this work so it's done correctly," said Mazzella. "This is not a project that will happen a lot. This is a really unique, once in a while, type of project."
In the meantime however, those who currently have Orono Municipal Pool passes will be able to use the New Balance Recreation Center Pool at the University of Maine until August 20th.
For more information about the Orono Municipal Pool, visit the Orono Parks & Recreation Facebook page, or contact Parks and Recreation Director Meghan Mazzella at (207) 889-6913.