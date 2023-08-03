ORONO -- A longtime Orono movie theater has a new name and new owners.
A pair of nurses have taken over ownership of the former 'Spotlight Cinemas' in Orono.
Lifelong friends Zachary Hussey and Charles Moody recently purchased the business and renamed it Black Bear Cinemas.
"I've always wanted to own a movie theater." said Zachary Hussey.
Hussey says their medical experience will help them give the theater a personal touch.
"We named it Black Bear Cinemas because we want people to know we're local," said Hussey. "We want to be here, we want to interact with people."
The new owners say the theater will be more than just a reboot -- from the concessions booth, to the prices, to the movie theater itself. The new owners say they want the customer experience to be community-focused.
"The most important thing to us is community. We very much want it to be a community experience, but also a fun and exciting experience," said Hussey. "We want everyone to have that hometown vibe when they come into the theater, we don't want it to feel like a chain."
The owners are pairing up with the Make-A-Wish foundation for the theater's grand opening on August 15.
"It's gonna be a dollar a ticket, and we're going to donate a dollar for every person that comes through," said Hussey. "With the hope to raise enough money to donate a wish."
"There's going to be a dunk tank, we're going to have face-painting, our entrance is going to be decked out Ninja Turtles style. We want people to be excited to come to the movies," said Hussey.
The theater will also feature discount Tuesdays, college nights, and new menu items.
"We're going to start offering more appetizer type foods -- mozzarella sticks, popcorn chicken," said Hussey. "We are super excited, this is just the beginning."