ORONO -- The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods.
Since last fall, the group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife-- and now they are using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine's animals.
You will see a new push in the groups newsletter, showing what animals they have caught on the cameras.
While the trust is known for offering over 4,000 acres of public trails and land for Mainers to use, President Adam Toothaker says that the group is making an effort to show their focus on conservation.
"I really think for mental health, for physical health, humans need areas like this. But also, on top of that, the habitat is unbelievably important. You could wipe all the humans out, and everybody would do fine. But if you wipe bees out -- we're done," said Toothaker.
On February 26, the trust is opening the new Caribou Bog Outdoor Center in Orono and will hold a fundraiser at Orono Brewing Company to support their conservation efforts.